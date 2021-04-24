188 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $982.30 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,225.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

