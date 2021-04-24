19,910 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after acquiring an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

RGA opened at $129.60 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.