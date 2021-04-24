$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,528. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

