$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $206.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

