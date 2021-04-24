$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,782,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,461. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

