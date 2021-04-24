2,021 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

