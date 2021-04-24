20,782 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of BEAM opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

