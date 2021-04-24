$21.09 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $21.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 billion and the lowest is $18.90 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $82.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $89.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FDX stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

