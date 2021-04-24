$227.60 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $227.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.48 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $867.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Separately, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.