235 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

