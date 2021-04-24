$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce sales of $253.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.89 million. ExlService reported sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

EXLS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,403. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.