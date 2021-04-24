30,742 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,742 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

