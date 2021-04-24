3,100 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

