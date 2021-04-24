3,274 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

