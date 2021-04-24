$331.51 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $331.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.14 million. Express reported sales of $210.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

