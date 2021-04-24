33,730 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

