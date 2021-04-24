3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $201.64

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.64 and last traded at $201.59, with a volume of 3938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.88.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

