4,036 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 25.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

