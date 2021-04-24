$493.46 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $493.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $319.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 768,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,287. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $107.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.