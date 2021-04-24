5,090 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

