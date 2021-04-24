5,159 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 9,045,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,613. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

