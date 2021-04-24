$59.13 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $59.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.38 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Inseego posted sales of $56.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $282.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

