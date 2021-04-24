$6.69 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings of $6.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $22.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $320.24 and a one year high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

