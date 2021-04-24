$655.64 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Apr 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $655.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.91 million to $692.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $592.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 197,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,971. Franchise Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

