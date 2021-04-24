6,770 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.