$773.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $773.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $795.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.20 million. First Horizon reported sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.97. 6,928,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,179. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 45.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

