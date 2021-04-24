$8.47 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $8.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $4,922,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

