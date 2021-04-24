965 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

