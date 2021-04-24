Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.06.

ABT stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

