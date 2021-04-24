Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.00

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

