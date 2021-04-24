Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.74. 1,505,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $172.57 and a 12-month high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

