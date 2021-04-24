Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Reaches $3.38 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $647,638.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,633.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.94 or 0.04485035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00453502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $789.35 or 0.01558935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00748381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00471114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00409777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

