Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Shares Up 5%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

