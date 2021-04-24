adidas (FRA:ADS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

adidas stock opened at €266.10 ($313.06) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €277.54 and a 200-day moving average of €281.07.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

