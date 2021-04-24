Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.30.

NYSE:AAP opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

