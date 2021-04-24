Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.