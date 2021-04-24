Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.15 Million

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $350.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.30 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $315.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 83,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

