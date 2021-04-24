Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

