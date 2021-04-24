Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.69.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
