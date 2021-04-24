Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Agenus posted sales of $15.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $76.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $115.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $102.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 117.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,972 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,653. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.86.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

