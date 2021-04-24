Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$125.00 at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.75.

AEM stock opened at C$82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,627,626.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

