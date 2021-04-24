AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 160,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,361. The company has a market cap of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

