AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $66.51 million and $6.12 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00063347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00642979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.89 or 0.07741715 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.