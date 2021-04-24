Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EADSF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EADSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. Airbus has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $125.40.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

