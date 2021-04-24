Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($1.96). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($5.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.97) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,284 shares of company stock worth $1,187,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 201,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,440. The company has a market cap of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

