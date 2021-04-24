Alchemint Standards (SDS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,230.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $164,418.26 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00267339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.85 or 0.01006452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,024.83 or 1.00125263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00022320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00608763 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.