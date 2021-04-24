Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00407285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00159362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00206034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001029 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

