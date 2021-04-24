Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $33.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 354,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,685. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 17,812.8% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alector by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,423 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

