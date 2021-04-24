Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2021
Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Earnings History for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

