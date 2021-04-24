Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 7.60-7.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.