Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

