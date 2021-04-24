Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) versus Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Head to Head Comparison

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Alliant Energy pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spark Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Spark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Spark Energy 3.94% 30.45% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alliant Energy and Spark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Spark Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $56.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Spark Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.56%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Spark Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy and Spark Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.87 $567.40 million $2.31 24.43 Spark Energy $813.72 million 0.45 $8.45 million N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Spark Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2020, IPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 495,000 and 225,000 retail customers respectively; and WPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 480,000 and 195,000 retail customers, respectively. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage and logistics management services. Further, it holds interests in a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated in 100 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 400,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.